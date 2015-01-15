MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Mexican builder and
transport infrastructure firm OHL Mexico said on Wednesday it
has agreed to sell 24.99 percent stakes in two of its
subsidiaries to a fund controlled by Australia's IFM Investors
for 8.78 billion pesos ($605.52 million).
OHL Mexico said it would sell stakes in
Organizacion de Proyectos de Infraestructura and the recently
created OPCEM, which together operate 110 kilometers of toll
highway northeast of Mexico City, to the IFM Global
Infrastructure Fund.
The purchase, which would allow OHL Mexico to invest in new
projects, is subject to regulatory approval, the company said in
a filing.
OHL Mexico is a subsidiary of Spain's OHL.
($1 = 14.5000 pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)