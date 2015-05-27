UPDATE 1-Dubai's Souq.com to make announcement on Amazon.com bid - sources
* Dubai's Emaar Malls said it bid $800 mln for Souq.com (Adds details, background)
MEXICO CITY May 27 Shares in OHL Mexico, the local unit of Spanish construction firm OHL, tumbled by as much as a 7 percent on Wednesday, after Mexico's Communications and Transport Ministry said late on Tuesday it will seek an audit of its contracts with the company.
OHL Mexico shares later pared gains, down 3.42 percent to 23.14 pesos. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
* Dubai's Emaar Malls said it bid $800 mln for Souq.com (Adds details, background)
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.