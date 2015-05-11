MEXICO CITY May 11 Shares in the Mexican unit
of Spanish builder OHL fell more than 5 percent in
trading on Monday, days after the release of recordings of
executives which have embroiled the company in a row over its
business with a state government.
OHL Mexico's shares have fallen more than 20
percent since the recordings, in which executives are heard
discussing overcharging the government of the State of Mexico
for public works, were released last week.
The company said that the recordings are of some of their
employees, but that the audio had been manipulated and that they
were talking about future negotiations with the state
government.
