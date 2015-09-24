MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Construction firm OHL
Mexico, which has been embroiled in a corruption scandal, said
on Wednesday that it is suing highway technology company
Infraiber for damages in a civil suit.
The suit was brought by OHL Mexico and its
subsidiary, Concesionaria Mexiquense, because of Infraiber's
"campaign to discredit" the companies, OHL Mexico said in a
filing to Mexico's stock exchange.
"We deny any smear campaign," said Paulo Diez, Infraiber's
lawyer. Diez also said that the company has not yet seen any
legal documents.
Earlier this month, OHL Mexico sued Infraiber over leaked
recordings, including audio in which company executives
allegedly discussed overcharging for a public works project and
paying for a state official's hotel room.
Diez said Infraiber does not have a comment about that
lawsuit because it has not seen the legal documents yet.
OHL Mexico has said the recordings were edited and
distorted.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)