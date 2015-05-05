BRIEF-Panera Bread and JAB announce definitive merger agreement
* Panera Bread Co says in fiscal Q1 2017, company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 5.3 percent compared to the same period in fiscal 2016
MEXICO CITY May 5 Mexican oil giant Pemex said on Tuesday an accident had left an offshore maintenance rig in the southern Bay of Campeche listing, and that it had evacuated workers, but had no details on any production impact.
Pemex said two people suffered minor injuries in the incident on the Troll Solution platform. Local media put the injured toll at 10. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)
* Patterson-UTI Energy - for month of March 2017, company had an average of 88 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada
BRUSSELS, April 5 EU antitrust regulators blocked on Wednesday a joint bid by German cement producers HeidelbergCement and Schwenk for Cemex's Croatian business after the companies failed to address competition concerns.