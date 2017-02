MEXICO CITY/VILLAHERMOSA, Mexico, Aug 18 (Reuters) - British oil services firm Petrofac ( PFC.L ) won Mexico's first oil operating contract for the Santuario field on Thursday, an official at state oil monopoly Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said.

Pemex is aiming to kick-start foreign investment in the nationalized energy sector. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Luis Manuel Lopez)