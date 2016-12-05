(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 A long-awaited auction of
Mexico's untapped deep water oil fields on Monday has been
fueled by a nearly $3 billion boom in geological data mapping
almost inaccessible deposits to open up what the industry sees
as the world's "last great proven frontier."
The data rush of the past two years by many top geophysical
companies has sparked some of the biggest imaging projects ever
for technology also used to hunt for the ruins of ancient
civilizations and explain the fate of the dinosaurs.
"What they're doing is literally rewriting the geological
model of the Gulf of Mexico," Juan Carlos Zepeda, head of the
national hydrocarbons commission (CNH), Mexico's oil regulator,
said ahead of Monday's deep water auctions where the likes of
Chevron and BP are expected to participate.
Aside from more than $2 billion invested since 2015, the
companies have already raked in data sales of $520 million,
Zepeda said.
The data bonanza has been an early success of a 2013 energy
reform that ended the 75-year old monopoly of Mexican state oil
company Pemex in a bid to reverse a 1.2 million barrel per day
(bpd) slide in crude production over the past dozen years.
Crude output on the U.S. side of the Gulf of Mexico is
forecast to hit a record 1.79 million bpd next year. Mexico has
yet to sell a single deep water barrel.
The auction of a total of 11 projects could attract
investment in the tens of billions of dollars over the lifetime
of the contracts, although the first new streams of oil output,
expected from Pemex's deep water Trion project, is not expected
until 2022 at the earliest.
The latest geological surveys come from shooting electronic
and sound waves deep into the sea floor, which bounce back and
are collected by sensors. The data is then processed and
re-processed by some of the world's most powerful
supercomputers.
They yield detailed models of rock layers dating back
millions of years that help oil majors avoid dry wells, a vital
step at a time of depressed crude prices given that a single
deep water well in the Gulf can cost $200 million.
"The competition has been fierce," said Karim Lassel,
country manager for French geophysical firm CGG, which obtained
five seismic permits from the CNH over the past couple years.
CGG has been mapping Mexican rock formations for 30 years,
mostly as a Pemex contractor, having acquired all of the
company's data for its Perdido Fold Belt acreage, where five
potentially lucrative projects are up for grabs on Monday.
"I think the deep water Mexico opportunity is one of the
greatest opportunities at the moment globally," said Lassel.
SALT AND DINOSAURS
In the past two years, fleets of boats pulling miles-long
floating cables dotted with sensors have crisscrossed Mexico's
Gulf waters numerous times, teasing out secrets far below.
One survey by U.S. oil services firm Schlumberger covered an
area nearly the size of Ireland in just one year with its
largest-ever 3D wide-azimuth mapping project.
It explored the Salina, or salt, basin in the Gulf's
southern waters, where six blocks are up for auction.
Salt structures are especially promising for oil explorers
because they often seal off oil deposits.
Another survey, by Norway's TGS, recently finished the
largest-ever 2D survey done at one time, an 18-month project
that mapped all of Mexico's Gulf waters using five ships pulling
7-mile-long (12 km) sensor-studded cables.
"Geology does not stop at the border," said TGS executive
Will Ashby.
The TGS survey can be merged with well-known deep water
trends on the U.S. side of the Gulf, a first for the industry.
The same type of data-gathering has also been applied for a
less commercial end: confirming the asteroid strike 65 million
years ago just off Mexico's Yucatan peninsula that killed off
the dinosaurs and most life on earth.
The first evidence of the 110-mile (176-km) wide crater the
asteroid left behind was produced in the 1970s when Pemex
engineers extracted drill cores from an unusual circular
structure they found in rock dating back to the final dinosaur
era.
Since then, nearby discoveries in shallow waters have been
the mainstay of Pemex's crude production, contributing nearly 80
percent of the company's 2.1 million bpd of current output.
While oil companies continue to rely on better data to make
increasingly expensive decisions, there is still no guarantee a
well will produce.
"No matter how far technology has reached," said the CNH's
Zepeda, "you cannot be sure what is down there until you drill."
(Editing by Dave Graham and Alan Crosby)