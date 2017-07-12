FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 hours ago
Iberoamericana-led consortium wins Area 4 in Mexico 2.3 oil tender
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 12, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 9 hours ago

Iberoamericana-led consortium wins Area 4 in Mexico 2.3 oil tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - A consortium of Iberoamericana de Hidrocarburos and Servicios PJP4 de Mexico won the fourth onshore oil and gas area auctioned in the 2.3 round of Mexico's oil and gas tenders on Wednesday, the Mexican oil regulator said.

Area 4, located in the northern gas-rich Burgos basin, is believed to contain 20 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in total prospective resources spread across some 77 square miles (199 sq km), according to energy ministry data. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.