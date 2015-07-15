Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexico's oil regulator said on Wednesday it received no winning bid in the fourth block of its initial offshore oil and gas tender, one of more than a dozen oil fields up for auction as part of a historic sector opening by the government.
The production-sharing contract on offer covering the shallow water block along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico received no bids above the minimum 40 percent of pre-tax profits required by the government. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.