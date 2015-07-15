MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexico's oil regulator said on Wednesday it received no bids on the tenth block of its initial offshore oil and gas tender, one of 14 oil fields up for auction as part of a historic sector opening by the government.

The production-sharing contract on offer covering the shallow water block along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico received no bids above the minimum 40 percent of pre-tax profits required by the government. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)