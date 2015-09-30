MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's oil regulator awarded a production-sharing contract for the offshore Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli fields on Wednesday to Italy's Eni International as part of a series of oil auctions that aim to help the country reverse declining crude output.

Eni won the development rights by offering the government 83.75 percent of pre-tax profits, but additional taxes and a basic royalty will still apply.

The shallow water Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli fields on the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico and grouped together as contractual Area 1 in the auction, feature 196 million barrels in remaining oil resources and span 21 square miles (55 sq km).

The auction marks the second phase of Mexico's so-called Round One tender launched in July, and follows a historic energy sector overhaul finalized last year that opened the sector for the first time in decades to private producers. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)