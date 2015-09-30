MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's oil regulator awarded a production-sharing contract for the offshore Hokchi field on Wednesday to Argentina's Pan American Energy in consortium with E&P Hidrocarburos y Servicios.

The consortium won the development rights by offering the government 70 percent of pre-tax profits, but additional taxes and a basic royalty will still apply.

The shallow water Hokchi field, located along the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico and known as contractual Area 2 in the auction, features 334 million barrels in remaining oil resources and spans 15 square miles (40 sq km).

The auction marks the second phase of Mexico's so-called Round One tender launched in July and follows a historic energy sector overhaul finalized last year that opened the sector for the first time in decades to private producers. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)