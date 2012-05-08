MEXICO CITY May 8 A Mexican congressional oversight committee is calling for an official probe into questions raised about how state oil monopoly Pemex accounted for a $30 billion loss in 2009.

Esthela Damian, an opposition congresswoman who heads the oversight committee, said late on Monday she is asking for the federal authorities to investigate a suspected hole in Pemex's accounts of 398.6 billion Mexican pesos ($30.27 billion) from 2009 found in a review of the 2010 public finances.

"We want an explanation of where there resources are, in what area or what project they correspond to and if they can be recovered, and who is responsible," said Damian, a member of the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution, in a statement.

A spokesperson for the federal comptroller's office said they did not know if an official complaint had been filed.

Pemex is heavily taxed by the Mexican government, which funds around a third of the federal budget with oil revenues.

Pemex did not immediately comment on the report. ($1 = 13.1680 Mexican pesos) (Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by David Gregorio)