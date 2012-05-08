* Congressional panel says Pemex booked loss as assets
* Suspected loss surfaced after gov't audit in February
* Pemex seen as issue in presidential race
(Updates throughout with Pemex response)
By Mica Rosenberg
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexican lawmakers are calling
for an official probe into how state oil monopoly Pemex
accounted for a suspected $30 billion loss in 2009 which an
audit showed the company later booked as assets.
Esthela Damian, an opposition congresswoman who heads the
accounting oversight committee, said she is asking federal
authorities to investigate irregularities in Pemex's accounts.
A Pemex spokesman said the accounting issue had nothing to
do with fraud and was linked to a change in the financing regime
to fund long-term infrastructure projects known as Pidiregas. He
said the company would make a more complete statement later.
An overhaul of the state oil monopoly to introduce more
efficiency and transparency is a top issue in the July 1
presidential election, since Mexico relies on oil revenues to
fund around a third of the federal budget.
Damian, of the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution,
or PRD, said Pemex appeared to have scrubbed a 2009 loss of
398.6 billion pesos ($30.27 billion) from its books, and that
this was later recorded as an increase in assets. Pemex's board
of directors did not authorize the move and the company gave no
technical basis for its accounting, Damian said.
"This accounting move is truly scandalous. It cannot be
counted as an asset when we have discovered through an audit
that it is in fact a loss," Damian told Reuters in an interview.
A congressional audit of 2010 federal government finances,
published in February of this year, found Pemex's exploration
and production arm "did not comply with the proper regulatory
requirements" in explaining the 2009 loss.
The audit said Pemex had registered the loss as an increase
in "investments in subsidiaries."
The company is not publicly traded and regularly operates at
a loss because most of its revenue is gobbled up in taxes.
But the 400 billion-peso figure would be close to double the
company's annual losses from 2009, 2010 and 2011 of 232.4
billion pesos combined, according to Pemex filings with the
Mexican stock exchange.
PRD lawmakers are requesting a hearing with Pemex Chief
Executive Juan Jose Suarez Coppel and a formal investigation by
the federal comptroller's office.
The comptroller's office did not immediately comment on the
report.
How to improve management of Pemex's hulking bureaucracy is
high on the agenda in the election race, where the centrist
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, has a wide poll lead
over the ruling conservatives, the National Action Party (PAN).
Both the PRI and the PAN are proposing major changes to the
state-run giant to improve oil output and turn it toward
long-term profitability. The PRD, by contrast, is opposed to
significant outside investment in the company.
U.S.-based energy analyst George Baker said the timing of
the announcement by the leftist party could be political.
"Whether it's true or not, it has a resonance because of the
electoral cycle," said Baker.
A plan to open up Pemex further to the private sector would
help boost the Mexican economy, adding as much as 0.8 percentage
point to annual gross domestic product over a five-year period,
said consultancy Capital Economics in a report.
($1 = 13.1680 Mexican pesos)
(Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Ana Isabel
Martinez and David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio and
Matthew Lewis)