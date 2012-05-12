* Chicontepec field has highest uncertainty - report
* Most exploration funds going to Chicontepec
* Most deepwater projects not likely to be profitable
MEXICO CITY, May 12 State-run oil company Pemex
is spending heavily on the Chicontepec oil field viewed as the
least potentially profitable of current projects, Mexico's oil
regulator says.
Pemex spent 26.7 billion pesos ($1.98 billion) on the
Chicontepec project in 2011.It represents 12 percent of the
company's total production and exploration budget and 86 percent
of its exploration budget, according to an English version of a
report posted on Saturday on the National Hydrocarbons
Commission's website.
"Chicontepec projects present the least profitability and
highest uncertainty when they are compared to every other
project," the report said.
Overhauling the state oil monopoly to increase output,
profitability and transparency is a top issue in the July 1
presidential election, since Mexico relies on oil revenues to
fund around a third of the federal budget.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer and a major exporter
to the United States, could become an oil importer in the coming
years if it can not replace a sharp drop in output from major
oil fields with new discoveries.
The report also says 75 percent of potential deepwater
exploration projects would not likely be profitable to develop.
Shallow-water projects look more likely to generate profits, it
says.
Pemex, which is not publicly traded, has lagged in
developing the technology to successfully tap deepwater wells.
That has led to calls to open up the oil sector to greater
private investment, which could jump-start production.
The independent commission, which gives official
recommendations to Pemex, last year rejected the oil
giant's development plan for the Chicontepec fields.
Pemex has sunk billions of dollars of investment into the
Chicontepec project, but has fallen short of production goals
due to challenging geology.
The commission report said Pemex had much more profitable
projects that it could be exploiting, noting only 22 percent of
exploration projects that would likely be highly profitable were
funded in 2011.
The report noted Pemex was only spending 13.5 percent of its
production and exploration budget on developing new projects.
How to improve management of Pemex's hulking bureaucracy is
high on the agenda in the political campaign.
The centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, has
a wide poll lead over the ruling conservatives, the National
Action Party (PAN), and both parties are proposing major
reforms, including opening up the oil industry to more private
investment.
($1 = 13.4930 Mexican pesos)
