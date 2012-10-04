HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Find would be second deep-water discovery for Pemex
* Previous discovery was announced at end of August
MEXICO CITY Oct 4 Mexican President Felipe Calderon will announce a new deep-water crude oil find in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, a government official told Reuters on Thursday.
The announcement will mark the second time state oil monopoly Pemex has struck crude in its six-year-old deep water drilling program.
Calderon announced on August 29 the discovery of the country's first deep water oil well, Trion 1, located 177 km (110 miles) off the coast of Tamaulipas state in northern Mexico.
At the time, Pemex said it expected to certify new proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves from Trion 1 of 400 million barrels of crude.
Pemex began drilling the well within the Perdido Fold Belt in late May at a depth of approximately 2,500 meters (8,200 feet).
The new deep water find is also expected to be located within the Perdido Fold Belt.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has up to 29 billion barrels of crude equivalent in the Gulf, more than half of the country's potential resources.
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KODAIKANAL, India, Feb 22 In the early morning darkness, Devendran P. walks up a hill to a solar observatory in India's southern hill town of Kodaikanal, trudging the same path his father and grandfather walked in a century-old family tradition of studying the sun.