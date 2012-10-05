GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St at record, dollar gains in wake of Yellen comments
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with European markets close)
MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexican President Felipe Calderon announced a new deep water crude oil find in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.
Calderon said the find was of light crude.
The announcement marks the second time state oil monopoly Pemex has struck crude in its six-year-old deep water drilling program.
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with European markets close)
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a plan for Volkswagen AG to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting 3.0-liter diesel vehicles in the United States over the German automaker's emissions-cheating scandal.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a Volkswagen AG settlement to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles.