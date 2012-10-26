MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex exported 1.339 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in September compared with 1.347 million bpd in August, the company said on Friday.

Although down slightly from the previous month, September exports marked the second largest monthly average of crude shipments this year.

Pemex is the world's No. 7 oil producer. The Mexican government relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of the federal budget.

If Pemex cannot develop new discoveries to replace declining production at the country's largest, aging fields, Mexico risks becoming a net importer of crude within a decade.

Mexican President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) has said one of his top priorities is to boost oil production by attracting more private investment into the country's energy sector.

Pena Nieto will take office Dec. 1.