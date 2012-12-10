MEXICO CITY Dec 10 Mexico's Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday that the country has hedged 2013 crude oil exports at a price around $84.90 per barrel.

"The hedges that protect the price of oil have already been set ... in line with the proposals in the revenue law which cover exports in case we have a fall in the price of oil," Videgaray said in remarks to Mexico's lower house of Congress.

Mexico's 2013 budget proposes a per barrel price of oil for export at $84.90 per barrel. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Writing by David Alire Garcia)