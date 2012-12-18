MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Mexico produced an average of 2.577 million barrels per day of crude oil in November, the highest level since January 2011 and up 1.4 percent from October, state oil monopoly Pemex said on Tuesday.

Pemex said the boost in production from October's average of 2.542 million bpd was due to better performance in offshore projects like Yaxche, Chuc y Tsimin Xux in its southwest region, and the aging but still highly productive Ku Maloob Zaap fields in the Bay of Campache. The company also pointed to increased output onshore in its Chicontepec basin and its Ogarrio-Magallanes field in southern Mexico.

Production in November marked the company's highest level of average output since January 2011 when crude production reached 2.584 million bpd.

Mexico is the world's No. 7 oil producer but output has stagnated in recent years, dropping by roughly a quarter since hitting a peak of 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.

President Enrique Pena Nieto has ambitious plans to lure significant private investment into Mexico's energy sector, under state control since 1938. But he may struggle in a divided Congress to secure the constitutional reform needed to forge ahead with sweeping changes.