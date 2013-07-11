POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexico state oil
monopoly Pemex announced on Thursday Halliburton Co
, the world's second-largest oilfield services company,
won the fee-per-barrel contract for the Humapa block in the
country's onshore Chicontepec basin.
The Humapa block contains 341 million barrels of oil
equivalent (mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P)
reserves spread across 49 square miles (128 sq km).
The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the
country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a
2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and
attracting long-term private investment.