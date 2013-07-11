POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said Thursday it has postponed the fee-per-barrel contract for the Amatitlan block in the country's onshore Chicontepec basin.

The Amatitlan block contains 993 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves spread across 89 square miles (230 sq km).

The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a 2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and attracting long-term private investment.