POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexico state oil
monopoly Pemex said Thursday it has postponed the
fee-per-barrel contract for the Amatitlan block in the country's
onshore Chicontepec basin.
The Amatitlan block contains 993 million barrels of oil
equivalent (mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P)
reserves spread across 89 square miles (230 sq km).
The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the
country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a
2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and
attracting long-term private investment.