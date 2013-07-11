POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexico state oil
monopoly Pemex said on Thursday the fee-per-barrel
contract for the Pitepec block in the country's onshore
Chicontepec basin, the largest block up for graps in the
auction, received no bids.
Pitepec holds 1.05 billion barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe)
in proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves spread across 89
square miles (230 sq km).
The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the
country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a
2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and
attracting long-term private investment.