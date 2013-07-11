POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexico state oil
monopoly Pemex announced on Thursday Operadora de
Campos DWF, part of Grupo Diavaz, won the fee-per-barrel
contract for the Miquetla block in the country's onshore
Chicontepec basin.
Miquetla contains 248 million barrels of oil equivalent
(mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves spread
across 43 square miles (112 sq km).
The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the
country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a
2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and
attracting long-term private investment.