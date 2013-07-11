MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexico state oil monopoly
Pemex said Thursday it will launch a new auction for
the three blocks in the country's onshore Chicontepec basin that
failed to attract bidders earlier in the day.
The company said on its Twitter page that it plans a new
tender for its Amatitlan, Pitepec and Miahuapan blocks, but did
not provide other details.
Pemex failed to auction half of the six blocks up for grabs
in Chicontepec, turning up pressure on the government to open up
the sector to more private capital with an imminent industry
overhaul.
The Chicontepec auction marked the third round of the
country's private contracting scheme, the major result of a 2008
reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and attracting
long-term private investment.