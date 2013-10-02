Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said on Tuesday one worker was killed and five others were injured in an accident at its second-biggest refinery, Miguel Hidalgo, but added that output was not affected.
The refinery, located in the central state of Hidalgo, has a capacity of 325,000 barrels per day. Pemex said the accident took place while the workers were doing maintenance, but gave no details. A spokesman said there was no fire.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.