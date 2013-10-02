MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said on Tuesday one worker was killed and five others were injured in an accident at its second-biggest refinery, Miguel Hidalgo, but added that output was not affected.

The refinery, located in the central state of Hidalgo, has a capacity of 325,000 barrels per day. Pemex said the accident took place while the workers were doing maintenance, but gave no details. A spokesman said there was no fire.