MEXICO CITY May 12 As part of energy industry
reforms, the Mexican government will be allowed to take up to a
30 percent stake in major new oil discoveries if it's determined
to be in the national interest, a top government official said
on Monday.
Congress is expected to debate implementing legislation for
the reforms, a package of more than 20 laws that will set fiscal
and regulatory terms for the changes, in a special session next
month.
The draft hydrocarbons law would require national oil
company Pemex to take at least a 20 percent stake in oil fields
that cross international borders as well as a minority stake in
other developments under certain circumstances.
"For example, if there's another Cantarell," the state could
seek up to a 30 percent stake, Deputy Energy Minister Lourdes
Melgar said.
Cantarell, a giant oil field discovered in 1976, was long
Mexico's top crude producer.
The draft law says that the government could also seek a 30
percent stake for either Pemex or another state-owned vehicle in
fields that offer opportunities for the acquisition of new
technologies.
The law would also allow an unspecified stake for the state
in fields where Pemex already operates and where new resources
are discovered above or below existing operations.
Melgar stressed that any requirement that Pemex take a
minority stake will be disclosed before future public tenders
are launched.
