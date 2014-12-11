MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Oil companies bidding for
contracts under an energy sector opening in Mexico will be
limited to bidding on up to five shallow water areas, the
country's hydrocarbons regulator said on Thursday.
The National Hydrocarbons Commission also said that no
operator can take part in more than one consortium on the first
round, as it set out a series of rules and requirements for
prospective bids.
The first round of contracts are for 14 shallow water areas
featuring significant deposits of light crude oil and will pay
winning firms with a share of output from projects that Mexican
regulators said on Wednesday feature average production costs of
about $20 per barrel.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)