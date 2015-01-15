(Adds possible 2016 public spending cuts; byline)
By Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Jan 15 Mexico said on Thursday that
the tenders for the exploration and production of shale and
other more expensive oil and gas deposits could happen later
than planned due to the slump in oil prices, which could also
hurt government spending in 2016.
The tender for Mexico's first round of contracts under a
historic energy sector opening is already underway and includes
several packages of fields grouped by type of basin.
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray told Mexican radio that one
of the packages, first planned for 2015 and covering so-called
non-conventional onshore fields, could be delayed.
Videgaray said the government may have to cut public
spending in 2016, as the sharp drop in crude prices begins to
take its toll on Latin America's No. 2 economy and the reforms
President Enrique Pena Nieto has banked on to revive lagging
growth.
This year's public spending will not be hit, Videgaray said,
thanks to an oil hedge, agreed in November last year, that
guarantees 2015 exports at $76.40 a barrel.
Next year's spending, however, could be affected as Mexico's
government is unwilling to borrow more or raise taxes to make up
the shortfall, Videgaray said.
"We need to start preparing ourselves for the adjustment,"
Videgaray said. "We're left with only one option, and that's
reducing public spending."
Mexico is the world's 10th biggest crude producer and oil
revenue has typically made up about a third of the budget. The
price of Mexican crude mix for export was $38.48 per barrel on
Tuesday, down 51 percent from the $79 dollars per barrel that
lawmakers used to set the 2015 budget.
Speaking after a hearing with Mexican lawmakers, Deputy
Finance Minister Fernando Aportela tried to reassure investors
by saying the government would seek to avoid cuts to investment
if public spending were to be lowered.
Videgaray also said that the chances of a tax cut in 2016
were now "remote."
Speaking at the same event as Aportela, fellow Deputy
Finance Minister Miguel Messmacher told reporters, however, that
Mexico's 2016 budget could include tax cuts if the oil price and
scale of crude production allow for it.
(Additional reporting by Adriana Barrera, Ana Isabel Martinez;
Editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Grant McCool)