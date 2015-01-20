MEXICO CITY Jan 19 Mexico will publish between
March and April the new number of fields of shale and other more
expensive oil and gas deposits to be tendered under an energy
reform finalized last year, the National Hydrocarbons Commission
(NHC) said on Monday.
The government has for weeks signaled the need to scale back
some costlier fields amid a sharp drop in oil prices.
"A redefinition is required, looking at the reality of the
markets," NHC President Juan Carlos Zepeda told reporters.
The likely reduced number of blocks for the exploration and
production of shale and other more expensive oil and gas
deposits, including parts of the Chicontepec basin, will be
published between March and April, he said.
Zepeda said that the cost of production of shale is around
$40 a barrel, while at the Chicontepec basin it oscillates
between $15 and $40 per barrel.
"It's for this reason that shale principally needs to be
revised and adjusted...that doesn't meant there can't be some
areas of shale," he added.
International oil prices have fallen 60 percent from their
peak in June 2014. The price of Mexican crude mix has fallen
from its maximum of around $137 in July 2008 to $42.27 at the
close on Monday.
The tender for Mexico's first round of contracts under a
historic energy sector opening began in December with the
initial package of shallow water fields.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Sunil Nair)