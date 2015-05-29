(Recasts lead, adds quotes and details on additional changes to
By David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY May 29 Mexico's oil regulator voted
on Friday to relax previously established rules on bidding terms
and contracts that form the first step in an historic sector
opening that kicks off this summer with the public auction of 14
shallow water fields.
The July auction will mark the first of five packages of oil
fields up for grabs, part of a so-called Round One tender that
follows a major energy reform approved by Congress last year.
The constitutional reform ended the decades-long monopoly
enjoyed by state-owned oil company Pemex and aims to
reverse a decade-long slide in Mexican crude output.
Responding to complaints from private and foreign companies,
the national hydrocarbons commission, or CNH, eliminated caps on
how many contracts firms can bid on. It also reversed a rule
that would have required them to destroy the geological data
they purchase for fields they are not ultimately awarded.
The CNH voted to give the Finance Ministry more oversight
over the long-term development plans and annual work program
budgets of each contract.
The regulator also signaled an adjustment in the 14
contracts' fiscal terms by putting greater emphasis on
companies' ability to recover costs during the contract's
exploratory phase, without giving additional details.
"The modifications strengthen the control of the state and
oversight of the contracts, as well as make the contracts more
flexible in recognition of geological reality and market
conditions," said CNH President Juan Carlos Zepeda.
Earlier rules would have limited oil companies to making
just five bids among the initial 14 shallow water exploration
blocks located along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico.
The CNH also voted to reverse an earlier restriction that
would have prohibited oil companies that seek to operate fields
as part of a consortium, from bidding on additional contracts
outside the consortium as an individual company.
The commission further scrapped a rule that would have
required companies that seek to operate a field within a
consortium to hold the largest stake.
The updated rule requires operators to have a minimum
one-third stake while its consortium partners can have a larger
stake.
"Companies are looking for partners to compensate for the
reduced cash flows we observe in the market due to the fall in
oil prices," added Zepeda.
The CNH has previously said that the final shallow water
production-sharing contracts and bidding terms will be announced
on June 9.
