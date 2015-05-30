(Adds details from Zepeda interview)
By David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY May 29 Mexico's oil regulator voted
on Friday to relax rules on bidding terms and contracts that
form the first step in a historic sector opening that kicks off
this summer with the public auction of 14 shallow water fields.
The July auction will mark the first of five packages of oil
fields up for grabs, part of a so-called Round One tender that
follows a major energy reform approved by Congress last year.
The constitutional reform ended the decades-long monopoly
enjoyed by state-owned oil company Pemex and aims to
reverse a decade-long slide in Mexican crude output.
Responding to complaints from private and foreign companies,
the national hydrocarbons commission, or CNH, eliminated caps on
how many contracts firms can bid on. It also reversed a rule
that would have required them to destroy the geological data
they purchase for fields they are not ultimately awarded.
The CNH voted to give the Finance Ministry more oversight
over the long-term development plans and annual work program
budgets of each contract.
"The modifications strengthen the control of the state and
oversight of the contracts, as well as make the contracts more
flexible in recognition of geological reality and market
conditions," CNH President Juan Carlos Zepeda said.
The regulator also signaled an adjustment in the 14
contracts' fiscal terms by putting greater emphasis on
companies' ability to recover costs during the contract's
exploratory phase.
In an interview on Friday, Zepeda said that under the new
rules, companies would be able to claim back a further 25
percent during the exploratory phase, with the chance of
recovering up to 125 percent of their costs if they struck upon
a commercial discovery.
He added that companies whose profits from the contracts
jump above a pre-agreed level would be forced to pay a higher
percentage to the government.
Earlier rules would have limited oil companies to making
just five bids among the initial 14 shallow water exploration
blocks located along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico.
The CNH also voted to reverse an earlier restriction that
would have prohibited oil companies that seek to operate fields
as part of a consortium from bidding on additional contracts
outside the consortium as an individual company.
The commission also scrapped a rule that would have required
companies that seek to operate a field within a consortium to
hold the largest stake.
The updated rule requires operators to have a minimum
one-third stake while the consortium partners may have a larger
stake.
"Companies are looking for partners to compensate for the
reduced cash flows we observe in the market due to the fall in
oil prices," Zepeda added.
The CNH previously said the final shallow water
production-sharing contracts and bidding terms will be announced
on June 9.
