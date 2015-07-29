MEXICO CITY, July 29 Mexico, which has started
to open its nationalized oil industry to additional private
investment, will postpone auctions for deep-water oil
exploration and production contracts and adjust the terms of
upcoming tenders after an inaugural oil auction failed to meet
the government's modest expectations.
Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell told local television
the government will change rules that scared off potential
bidders earlier this month, when it was able to auction only two
of 14 blocks in a pivotal oil and gas tender.
He signaled that the government will relax its requirement
that consortia bidding on oil parcels must have one member act
as a guarantor and hold shareholder equity of at least $6
billion to protect the state's interest in the event of a major
accident.
"We are revising the issue of the guarantees," said Joaquin
Coldwell in a Tuesday night interview with top Mexican
broadcaster Televisa's cable news channel Foro TV.
He also said the government would tweak rules prohibiting a
consortium from selecting a new company to replace a
pre-selected operator that pulls out. He said that rule thwarted
bids in this month's auction.
He said the government will also allow companies to make a
second bid in auctions if an initial bid fails to meet a
government set minimum.
This month's disappointing auction was the first of a
scheduled five-phase auction that will extend into next year for
oil regulator CNH.
Joaquin Coldwell, also chairman of the board of state-owned
oil company Pemex, said the critical fourth phase covering
lucrative deep water acreage in the Gulf of Mexico would be
postponed to allow the government and companies more time to
pore over details.
"We are conducting a full evaluation in order to launch the
deep water call for bids by the end of September and give us
more time to perfect the criteria because we shouldn't have any
margin for error on that," he said.
The oil regulator had previously said the call for bids,
followed by the opening of the corresponding data rooms, would
be made by the end of this month.
Joaquin Coldwell said the fifth phase, which was to focus on
higher-cost shale and other so-called non-conventional oil and
gas fields, has been frozen.
"Right now we have suspended it pending a future
evaluation," he said.
The government had previously said that the fifth phase
would be trimmed but would still go forward.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio)