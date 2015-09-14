MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Mexico's finance ministry
announced on Monday the minimum fiscal terms companies will be
required to meet in order to win development rights in an
upcoming oil auction, as the country seeks to lure investment
despite slumping crude prices.
The ministry set the minimum value of pre-tax profits for
the five offshore extraction contracts up for grabs at a range
of between 30.2 and 35.9 percent.
The National Hydrocarbons Commission, known by its
Spanish-language acronym CNH, is the oil regulator that will run
the September 30 auction, the second such auction to date in
Mexico's so-called Round One tender following a historic energy
overhaul finalized last year.
