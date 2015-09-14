(Adds minimum profits by contract, additional work program
investment details)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Mexico's finance ministry
on Monday announced the minimum fiscal terms companies will be
required to meet to win development rights in an upcoming oil
auction, as the country seeks to lure investment despite
slumping crude prices.
The ministry set the minimum value of pre-tax profits for
the five offshore extraction contracts up for grabs at a range
of between 30.2 and 35.9 percent.
The National Hydrocarbons Commission, known by its
Spanish-language acronym CNH, is the oil regulator that will run
the September 30 auction, the second such auction to date in
Mexico's so-called Round One tender following a historic energy
overhaul finalized last year.
The minimum amount of profits required to win development
rights varies slightly by contract. At the high end, the second
contractual area, which covers the Hokchi field, is set at 35.9
percent. Bids for the fifth contractual area on offer, covering
the Mision and Nak fields, will require at least 30.2 percent of
pre-tax profits for the government.
The five production-sharing contracts covering nine oil and
gas fields will be awarded by the CNH based on which company or
consortium offers the biggest share of pre-tax profits to the
government via a weighted formula that also includes an
investment commitment.
The share of profits is 90 percent of the formula, while the
investment commitment accounts for the remaining 10 percent.
However, the newly released terms do not require bidders to
offer a additional minimum work program investment, although
previously established taxes and royalties will also apply.
The contracts are for shallow water exploration and
production of tracts located along the southern rim of the Gulf
of Mexico near the country's best-producing offshore fields,
Ku-Maloob-Zaap and Cantarell.
Mexico's first Round One oil auction in July offered 14
shallow water exploration blocks but awarded only a few, missing
the government's own modest expectations.
The minimum values for that auction were revealed the same
day as the tender, despite previous finance ministry assurances
that the values would be made known "weeks" earlier to allow
companies time to ensure their own bids met the minimum
criteria.
The decision to reveal the minimum values ahead of time for
the auction later this month is seen by analysts as a way to
boost the number of contracts awarded despite a slump in
international crude prices that has eroded the appetite of oil
companies to take on new projects.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Dan Grebler)