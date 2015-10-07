MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexico may only succeed in
bringing back oil production to where it was three years ago by
the time the current administration ends in 2018 in spite of a
major reform to open up the industry, a senior government
official said on Wednesday.
In December 2012, the month President Enrique Pena Nieto
took office, Mexican crude output was 2.56 million barrels per
day (bpd), well down from peak production of nearly 3.4 million
bpd in 2004. By this August, it had fallen to 2.25 million bpd.
Deputy energy minister Lourdes Melgar said that with output
declining at aging fields and international crude prices down
sharply since last year, it would take time for new projects to
make up the shortfall.
(Additional reporting by Dave Graham and David Alire Garcia)