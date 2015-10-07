(Adds quotes from deputy energy minister, details on upcoming
oil auctions)
By Adriana Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexico may succeed in
bringing oil production only back to where it was three years
ago by the time the current administration ends in 2018 despite
a major reform to open up the industry, a senior government
official said on Wednesday.
In December 2012, the month President Enrique Pena Nieto
took office, Mexican crude output was 2.56 million barrels per
day (bpd), well down from peak production of nearly 3.4 million
bpd in 2004. By this August, it had fallen to 2.25 million bpd.
Deputy Energy Minister Lourdes Melgar said that with output
declining at aging fields and international crude prices down
sharply since last year, it would take time for new projects to
make up the shortfall.
"The situation has obliged us to make adjustments," she said
in an interview. "Just now, the most important thing is to
arrest the decline in output and get back" to the 2.5 million
bpd.
Asked whether that figure was the best Mexico could hope for
by 2018, Melgar said, "At this point in time to 2018, taking
into account the time it takes to produce, yes."
That would be well below the target of 3 million bpd the
government first set itself when Pena Nieto launched an overhaul
of the oil and gas industry, which from last year opened up
crude production and exploration to private companies.
Mexican output levels have also fallen because state oil
company Pemex last year revised down its total crude production
by more than 100,000 bpd, citing water and other impurities that
had previously been included in reported volumes.
In view of the headwinds, Mexico could not help any
producers that may be looking to cut output to prop up prices,
though it is ready to take part in a technical meeting called by
OPEC this month to discuss the market, Melgar said.
Asked on the outlook for the price of oil in the next two
years, Melgar was not optimistic it would rise much. "We're
talking about a range of $40, $50 per barrel. We're definitely
not seeing prices of $80, and $60 looks difficult," she said.
Mexico last week held the second series of the so-called
Round One auctions of oil and gas fields, and a third phase of
25 onshore tenders is due to take place in December.
Terms for the fourth phase, which will feature deep water
fields, would likely be announced by early November, with the
auctions taking place some six to nine months later at a time
that did not clash with auctions also scheduled to be held in
the United States, Melgar said.
That phase would comprise around 10 blocks for deep waters
and one or two contracts for heavy crude areas, she said.
Several of the deep water blocks up for grabs would straddle
the U.S.-Mexican maritime border along what is known as the
Perdido Fold Belt, while others would be in the Salina basin off
the Gulf state of Veracruz. A planned fifth phase could end up
being a mix of conventional and non-conventional areas, she
added.
