(Adds quote from oil regulator)
By David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY Dec 15 Mexico's oil regulator
awarded all 25 contracts on offer on Tuesday, beating
expectations despite a dramatic plunge in crude prices, in an
auction aimed at boosting new Mexican oil companies after a
historic sector reform finalized last year.
Peak oil production from the 25 onshore fields will reach
77,000 barrels per day and attract investment of $1.1 billion,
Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said in a tweet following
the auction. Mexican officials had said they would consider the
auction a success if at least five contracts were awarded.
"This is a triumph for Mexico," Juan Carlos Zepeda,
president of Mexico's oil regulator CNH told local radio after
the auction.
Among the 14 consortiums with winning bids, there were a
dozen small Mexican oil companies, marking a dramatic shift for
a sector long dominated by state-owned Pemex.
No international oil major participated in the auction,
which featured relatively small onshore blocks where Pemex has
drilled in the past.
The Mexican consortium led by Geo Estratos was the auction's
big winner, nabbing four contracts. Canada's Renaissance Oil
Corp won three contracts, while Mexican start-up Strata
Campos Maduros also claimed three.
Diavaz Offshore, a longtime domestic service provider to
state-owned oil company Pemex, won two contracts.
"What we like about Mexico is that it's a place where there
will be big opportunities going forward," said Pablo Christlieb,
Renaissance Oil's lawyer, adding he expected crude prices to
recover.
The price of Mexico's mostly heavy crude export mix has
plunged to below $28 a barrel, down more than 70 percent since
last year and at its lowest level in more than a decade.
The auction was designed to allow experienced Mexican
oilfield service providers the opportunity to operate fields on
their own, which is permitted under the reform.
Competing alone and in consortia, some 80 mostly Mexican
companies pre-qualified for the onshore auction run by the CNH,
while only half registered to bid.
The constitutional overhaul, finalized last year, ended
Pemex's decades-long monopoly on crude production and aimed to
reverse a prolonged slide in output by luring new expertise and
private investment.
The fields on offer include a mix of mature onshore fields,
most of which feature ongoing production and others that have
been underdeveloped or abandoned, with combined proven and
probable reserves of about 49 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Total production from 19 of the 25 fields currently hovers
under 20,000 bpd.
The CNH awards contracts based on which bidder offers the
biggest share of pre-tax profits to the government via a
weighted formula that also includes an investment commitment.
The share of profits is 90 percent of the formula, while the
investment commitment accounts for the rest.
The winning bids ranged from 10.56 percent of pre-tax
profits for the San Bernardo field won by Mexican firm Sarreal,
to 85.69 percent for the Moloacan field won by a consortium led
by the Netherlands's Canamex Dutch along with two Mexican firms.
The total government take on the contracts will be even
higher as it includes other taxes and royalties.
The onshore auctions followed two previous offshore auctions
in July and September, in which five of 19 contracts on offer
were successfully tendered.
(Additional reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Peter Cooney
and Tom Hogue)