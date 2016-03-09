MEXICO CITY, March 9 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its April term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to customers in the United States, Europe
and Asia, the company said on Wednesday.
The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the United States, Europe and Asia:
DESTINATION MARCH CONSTANT APRIL CONSTANT
---------------- ---------------- ---------------
-
UNITED STATES
Maya crude -2.75 -2.75
Isthmus crude -3.15 -3.30
Olmeca crude -0.65 -0.65
U.S WEST COAST
Isthmus crude -2.25 -2.75
EUROPE
Maya crude -2.75 -3.60
Isthmus crude -3.65 -3.65
Olmeca crude -3.10 -2.80
ASIA
Maya crude -10.30 -10.50
Isthmus crude -3.85 -3.55
---------------- ---------------- ---------------
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20
(Brent dated) + K
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent
dated) + K
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula
