RPT-INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
MEXICO CITY, April 12 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its May term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants for sales in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION APRIL CONSTANT MAY CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- AMERICAS Maya crude -3.45 -1.60 Isthmus crude +2.15 +2.40 Olmeca crude +2.65 +2.90 U.S WEST COAST Maya crude -6.15 -5.15 Isthmus crude -2.90 -1.50 EUROPE Maya crude -4.35 -2.95 Isthmus crude -2.60 -1.40 Olmeca crude -2.40 -1.20 FAR EAST Maya crude -9.40 -9.40 Isthmus crude -2.70 -2.70 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern River) + K (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 15 Gold edged up early on Thursday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, as Asian stocks fell on a report that U.S. President Donald Trump is being investigated for possible obstruction of justice. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,263.70 per ounce by 0107 GMT. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.8 percent to $1,265.90 per ounce. * Spot gold hit a session low of $1,256.65 on Wednesda