* Jan production 2.518 mln bpd vs Dec 2,557 mln-Pemex
* Jan exports 1.191 mln bpd vs Dec 1.282 mln - Pemex
MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexico's state oil
monopoly Pemex said on Friday oil production slipped
in January to its lowest in five months, falling to 2.518
million barrels per day.
In December of last year Mexico's produced 2.557 million bpd,
Pemex said.
The state-run energy company said exports in January dropped
to 1.191 million bpd from 1.282 million bpd a the month earlier.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, is a major crude
exporter to the United States but has to import around 40
percent of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining
capacity.
The country's monthly oil output has changed very little
since 2009 after Pemex slowed the natural rate of decline at its
largest aging fields.
Oil production has fallen off since a peak of 3.4 million
bpd in 2004, crimping government finances since Mexico relies on
oil revenues to fund about a third of the federal budget.
In January, Pemex announced a new discovery off the coast of
the eastern state of Veracruz but said it was still evaluating
its potential.
Output at Mexico's largest oil complex, Ku Maloob Zaap, fell
to 837,000 bpd in January compared to 842,000 bpd in December,
while the second largest field Cantarell also saw output drop to
402,000 bpd in the first month of 2012, Pemex said.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and David Alire Garcia; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer)