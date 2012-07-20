* Pemex profits gobbled up by taxes, duties
* More autonomy could come before constitutional changes
* Lawmakers eye shale gas resources
By Mica Rosenberg and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, July 20 Mexico's state-owned oil
monopoly Pemex usually coughs up all its profits to the
government to pay for everything from teachers' salaries to army
barracks, leaving less cash for the company to look for more
oil.
Now, after Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) won the July 1 presidential election,
industry leaders see a chance to push for more financial
autonomy and a lower tax burden for the company.
Reforms to make Pemex more independent and remedy its
lopsided balance sheet have wide backing across the political
spectrum and could be easier to achieve before other, bolder
changes Pena Nieto promised during his campaign.
The PRI has floated the idea of changing the constitution to
allow more private investment in the industry, an about-face for
the party that in opposition blocked broad energy reform by
President Felipe Calderon's National Action Party (PAN).
Pressure for reform of Pemex has built steadily, stoked by
fears that the world's No.7 oil producer could become a net
importer of crude within a decade if it does not rapidly find
new discoveries to replace a decline in production.
Even as the company tries to turn around the 25 percent drop
in oil output seen since 2004, it is spending less.
Exploration and production investment fell by nearly 10
percent last year compared to 2010. The number of exploration
wells dropped 15.4 percent and the number of wells in
development fell by more than a fifth.
Pena Nieto talked of using Brazil's Petrobras as a model to
make Pemex more productive and there is growing belief inside
his party that the Mexican oil giant needs more freedom.
"Pemex needs an internal reform to turn it into a public
company like the ones that exist around the world. Public
companies act like companies, not government agencies," said
Francisco Labastida, a PRI Senator and former energy minister.
"Petrobras is not included in the government budget."
But after holding a massive lead in opinion polls before the
election, Pena Nieto stumbled at the finish and the PRI fell
short of a majority in both houses of Congress.
Adding to his woes, the election victory is being challenged
by a group of leftist parties who accuse the PRI of vote buying
and using illicit funds to run his campaign.
Constitutional changes require a two thirds majority in
Congress, so smaller steps to give Pemex more independence and
loosen its fetters to the state have become a likelier bet.
CHAINED
Pemex doles out more than a dozen taxes and duties to fill
government coffers, funding a third of the federal budget. Last
year, Pemex earned 785 billion Mexican pesos ($59.53 billion) -
before paying 876 billion pesos in taxes.
Without oil, Mexico would need to raise income tax by 91
percent or boost value-added tax (VAT) by almost 120 percent to
make up for the loss in revenues, estimates Carlos Elizondo, a
researcher at Mexico's CIDE think tank.
Currently, Pemex can only deduct a small amount of costs
from its taxes and operates mostly on debt, which means current
liabilities represent around 15 percent of the company's assets.
With the energy industry nationalized more than 70 years
ago, Pemex cannot list reserves on its books since they are
officially property of the nation, hurting the bottom line.
"We have to remove the chains that limit Pemex's budgetary
freedom," said Fluvio Ruiz, a member of Pemex's board. "We have
to adjust the tax system to remove the limits on deductions."
Ruiz said more oil income should be invested back into
exploration in production.
There are signs Pena Nieto's team could try to alleviate
Pemex's tax burden first to lay the groundwork for more
comprehensive overhauls down the line.
"The energy reform would be presented as part of a package
of economic reforms, which will also include tax reform. You
can't talk about deeper energy reform without fiscal changes,"
said Francisco Guzman, a top adviser to Pena Nieto.
The PAN would be Pena Nieto's natural allies on oil reform,
but they have been drawn into the dispute over the election,
this week joining forces with leftist runner-up Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador to accuse the PRI of money laundering in the
campaign.
The PAN's stance may complicate coalition-building in the
next Congress, which convenes on Sept. 1, making the PRI more
reliant on smaller parties for a simple majority to broker
limited structural and fiscal changes to Pemex.
If he tries to open up the oil firm - a near-sacred symbol
of Mexican independence since its creation in 1938 - to more
foreign investment, Pena Nieto could face strong opposition from
his leftist adversary Lopez Obrador, a master of mobilizing huge
street protests behind popular causes.
So Pena Nieto will likely tread carefully at the start of
his term, which will be the first PRI administration since the
party was ousted by the PAN in 2000 after 71 years in power.
Energy reforms finally passed in 2008 - watered-down by the
PRI and leftist parties - created modest performance-based oil
drilling contracts for private companies, which have already
been used to auction off dozens of mature oil fields.
One option for Pena Nieto's government would be to turn to
the existing 2008 contracts to exploit the country's vast,
unexplored shale gas resources in northern Mexico.
"We have to make a bet on shale gas and shale oil and find a
way for Pemex and private companies to tap it," said Manlio
Fabio Beltrones, a key PRI powerbroker in Congress.
Pemex's natural gas output fell 6.1 percent in 2011 and
Mexico is importing more to meet rising demand for the cheaper
fuel.
Mexico has the world's fourth-largest reserve of shale gas,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, but
Pemex has only drilled a handful of wells so far.
LONG-TERM GOAL
Following in the footsteps of Brazil's Petrobras
is still the long-term goal for Pemex's management.
"To turn Pemex into an autonomous organization would mean
quantum leaps in how we operate," Pemex Chief Executive Juan
Jose Suarez said this month, saying the company could be given
independence like Mexico's Central Bank.
Though Petrobras has faced criticism over government
intervention, it has for years been considered a model able to
strike a balance between returns for private investors while
meeting the needs of Brazilian leaders.
Publicly listed, the government holds the majority of its
voting shares and the board includes cabinet ministers.
Petrobras has expanded outside Brazil and is successful
attracting outside investment.
"In Brazil they were able to assimilate and develop new
technology and really take advantage of the experience of
private companies," said PRI lawmaker Ildefonso Guajardo, a
senior economic adviser to Pena Nieto.
Faced with the natural decline at its largest oil fields,
Cantarell and Ku-Maloob-Zaap, Mexico could be producing less
than half of the 2.5 million barrels per day it is pumping now
within 15 years if nothing changes, said another independent
board member of Pemex, Rogelio Gasca.
A constitutional reform would be aimed at luring major oil
companies into the lucrative deep waters in the Gulf of Mexico,
where Pemex estimates around 29 billion barrels of oil
equivalent, or more than half of Mexico's prospective resources.
But oil companies are not holding their breath.
"There is only one rule t