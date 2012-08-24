MEXICO CITY Aug 24 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday crude oil output in July was 2.523 million barrels per day (bpd), down 0.6 percent from the 2.538 million bpd produced in June.

Pemex also said oil exports in July totaled 1.123 million bpd, down 6.5 percent from the 1.201 bpd exported in June.

Pemex is the world's No. 7 oil producer and provides a major source of revenue for Mexico's federal budget.