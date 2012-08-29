UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MEXICO CITY Aug 29 Mexican state oil company Pemex has made a new light crude oil find in the Gulf of Mexico where it has recently begun ultra-deep water drilling, President Felipe Calderon said on Wednesday.
Calderon did not quantify production from the new well, Trion 1, off the coast of Tamaulipas state, at a press conference at Los Pinos, the official presidential residence.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.