MEXICO CITY, April 3 The exploration and
production arm of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex announced
Wednesday that it has signed a five-year technical collaboration
agreement with Exxon Mobil.
The agreement between Pemex's PEP division and the U.S. oil
major involves joint efforts in research, scientific
development, technology as well as training in exploration,
drilling, production, transportation and storage of
hydrocarbons, Pemex said in a statement.
The Mexican company said the agreement does not include any
compensation and is "non-commercial" in nature, but did not
provided further details.