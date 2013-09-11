MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 Mexico's proven oil
reserves are 0.4 percent higher in 2013 than they were a year
earlier, according to a new field-by-field estimate from the
country's hydrocarbons commission.
Proven reserves total 10.07 billion barrels of oil
equivalent (boe), up from 10.03 billion boe last year, the
commission said on Wednesday.
Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex calculates oil
reserves slightly higher at 10.12 billion boe for 2013.
Reserves have remained relatively unchanged since 2009, but
Pemex's lack of investment in exploration over many years has
led to a precipitous decline in the country's reserve base.
Mexico boasted proven crude oil reserves of about 55 billion
barrels in 1990 but this has fallen by more than 80 percent.
More than three-quarters of Mexico's oil and gas resources,
however, are made up of prospective, or yet to be certified, oil
and gas deposits, according to Pemex data. Those resources
include nearly 30 billion boe in the country's territorial deep
waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Mexico has the biggest proven oil reserves in Latin America
after Venezuela and Brazil.
Last month, President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed an
overhaul of the energy sector aimed at luring private investment
into the sector by creating a new scheme of profit-sharing
contracts. The Mexican Congress has yet to take action on the
proposal.