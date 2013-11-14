MEXICO CITY Nov 14 Mexico has completed its oil hedging program for 2014 at a cost of $450 million, and is looking at the possibility of extending it, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

"We have covered in principle the level proposed in the budget when it was sent to the Lower House of Congress, of $81 a barrel, and we are evaluating the need and convenience of an additional hedge for the $85 level foreseen in the budget revenue plan," Videgaray told a news conference.