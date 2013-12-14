(Adds state ratifications of energy bill; paragraphs 9-11)
By David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY Dec 13 Mexico's state-run oil
company Pemex aims to keep all of its current oil and
gas developments through the initial allocation of operating
rights scheduled for the first half of 2014, Chief Executive
Emilio Lozoya said on Friday.
The allocation will be one of the first steps after
Thursday's congressional approval of a sweeping energy overhaul
that aims to lure foreign investment and boost oil and gas
output in Latin America's second-biggest economy.
The so-called "round zero" gives Pemex first rights to
explore and produce crude at the country's onshore and offshore
fields, either by itself or in association with other companies.
"Clearly, everything we have in production as well as areas
where we've undertaken exploration and seismic studies and where
we know that there's major hydrocarbon potential, we will also
ask to keep those areas," Lozoya told Reuters.
That includes the company's existing deep water Gulf of
Mexico oil and gas developments, added Lozoya, sitting at a
conference table in the executive suite on the 43rd floor of the
company's Mexico City headquarters.
Those developments, which stretch back some six years, have
yet to yield any commercial-scale production.
By contrast, millions of barrels of oil are produced every
day by dozens of operators on the other side of Mexico's
maritime border with the United States.
"Depending on what's best for Pemex ... in some areas, Pemex
will continue as sole operator and we will not share (fields)
with other companies because we know them very well," said
Lozoya, who managed a private equity fund before joining the
campaign team of President Enrique Pena Nieto last year.
Lawmakers in three states - Chiapas, Queretaro and Veracruz
- ratified the bill on Friday despite protests that echoed
demonstrations in Mexico City this week by groups claiming the
government was betraying their homeland to foreign oil
companies.
Legislators in at least 16 out of 31 states need to support
the energy reform for it to become law since the bill changes
the constitution.
Pena Nieto is expected to easily win enough support because
his party and conservative allies who backed the bill have clear
majorities in about three-quarters of state legislatures.
COMPLEX BASIN
While Lozoya said that some round zero allocations could be
operated along with "strategic partners," he declined to specify
a date for the initial allocation.
"Round zero should be ready during the first half of next
year," the 39-year-old said.
Mexico's proven crude reserves of more than 10 billion
barrels are Latin America's third-largest after Venezuela and
Brazil. But it also has nearly 30 billion barrels of prospective
resources in its territorial deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico,
widely viewed as the main prize for international oil majors.
The Pemex chief said the onshore Chicontepec basin, regarded
by some analysts as an ideal candidate to farm out to
private-sector operators, will stay part of his company's
portfolio.
"Pemex has already invested a lot of money in certain parts
of Chicontepec, and we expect to recoup this money and have a
positive yield," he said, adding that private companies might
still partner with Pemex on the geologically complicated basin.
The Chicontepec basin, discovered more than 80 years ago, is
located in the east-central states of Veracruz and Puebla and is
home to about 40 percent of Mexico's certified hydrocarbon
reserves, or about 17 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
However, the company has repeatedly missed production
targets at the complicated basin, where millions of barrels of
oil are scattered across many small deposits, a feature that
makes production costly and slow.
This summer, Pemex put out six fields at Chicontepec to
tender in an attempt to attract new investment to develop the
area, but found takers for only half of them.
Last year, Chicontepec produced an average of 74,800 barrels
per day, a fraction of the 2.5 million bpd Pemex produces.
(Editing by Dave Graham, Bob Burgdorfer and Mohammad Zargham)