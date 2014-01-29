(Changes paragraph 11 to show finds were made in the last couple of years, not last year)

By David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex has found light crude at an ultra-deep water well in the Perdido Fold Belt in the Gulf of Mexico, near the maritime border with the United States, a senior company official said in an interview on Wednesday.

The new discovery at the Exploratus-1 well marks the latest success for Pemex in waters more than 8,200 feet (2,500 meters) deep, even as the company is still in the early stages of developing its deep water potential.

While hundreds of deep water wells have been successfully drilled on the U.S. side of the Perdido Fold Belt, Exploratus-1 is only fifth such test well on the Mexican side where commercial production has yet to start.

Exploratus-1 struck light crude at a depth of approximately 3,600 meters (11,811 feet) below the sea floor, said Carlos Morales, Pemex's exploration and production chief.

Morales said the company does not yet have an estimate for the total volume of crude associated with the find. But he said he believes the discovery will be greater than a preliminary estimate of 150 million to 200 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (boe).

"I expect there's more (crude) than that," said Morales, adding that a new estimate should be ready by late April.

Morales said natural gas condensate has also been detected in the well, which is one of the deepest Pemex has ever drilled and will ultimately reach more than 20,100 feet (6,130 meters) when drilling is completed.

At more than 10 billion barrels, Mexico has Latin America's third-largest proven oil reserves after Venezuela and Brazil. It also has nearly 30 billion barrels of prospective resources in territorial deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Morales said the find is yet another indication that the Perdido Fold Belt extends into Mexican territorial waters.

"Not only does it extend into Mexican territory, but it presents better conditions than in the northern (U.S.) part."

The Exploratus-1 find follows other deep water Gulf discoveries made in the last couple of years at the nearby wells of Trion, Supremus, Maximino and Vespa.

In December, a sweeping energy reform was passed that ends Pemex's monopoly on crude production and promises to lure significant new streams of foreign investment into the country's vast, untapped oil and gas deposits.

So-called secondary laws that will implement the reform are expected to be approved by the Mexican Congress in April. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Marguerita Choy)