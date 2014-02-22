PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Feb 21 Crude oil exports from Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex fell more than 10 percent in January, the lowest level of shipments since August, the company said on Friday.
Average crude exports totaled 1.172 million barrels per day (bpd) for the month.
Meanwhile, crude production was essentially flat in January at 2.506 million bpd, compared with 2.517 million bpd in December, according to Pemex data.
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.