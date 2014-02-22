MEXICO CITY Feb 21 Crude oil exports from Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex fell more than 10 percent in January, the lowest level of shipments since August, the company said on Friday.

Average crude exports totaled 1.172 million barrels per day (bpd) for the month.

Meanwhile, crude production was essentially flat in January at 2.506 million bpd, compared with 2.517 million bpd in December, according to Pemex data.